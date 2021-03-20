Augustana College's fall semester dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Augustana College, including:
<strong>Braceville</strong>
Jordan Bartels, who is majoring in teaching Spanish
<strong>Braidwood</strong>
Casey Cromp, who is majoring in music education / instrumental
<strong>Coal City</strong>
McKenzie Hennessy, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders
<strong>Essex</strong>
Georgia Votta, who is majoring in physics
<strong>Gardner</strong>
Wilton Jackman, undecided
<strong>Kankakee</strong>
Hailey Mendell, who is majoring in art education
<strong>Manhattan</strong>
- Robert Christel, who is majoring in psychology
- Megan Crawford, who is majoring in accounting
- Jacob Tolbert, who is majoring in music education / vocal