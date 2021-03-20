Augustana College's fall semester dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Augustana College, including:

<strong>Braceville</strong>

Jordan Bartels, who is majoring in teaching Spanish

<strong>Braidwood</strong>

Casey Cromp, who is majoring in music education / instrumental

<strong>Coal City</strong>

McKenzie Hennessy, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders

<strong>Essex</strong>

Georgia Votta, who is majoring in physics

<strong>Gardner</strong>

Wilton Jackman, undecided

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Hailey Mendell, who is majoring in art education

<strong>Manhattan</strong>

- Robert Christel, who is majoring in psychology

- Megan Crawford, who is majoring in accounting

- Jacob Tolbert, who is majoring in music education / vocal