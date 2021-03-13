Birth announcements: March 13, 2021

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Eduardo Reyes and Hannah Scott, Kankakee, girl, Laylah Ann, Feb. 20, first child.

Taryn Irven and Madeline Marin, Kankakee, girl, Kylyn Capri, Feb. 22, first child.

PJ and Ali Denault, Bourbonnais, girl, Paisley Faith, Feb. 22, first child.

TJ and Taylor Eades, Watseka, girl, Georgia Annette, Feb. 23, first child.

Patrick Webb and Jessica Charlton, Manteno, girl, Adelyn Faith, Feb. 25, fifth child.

Zach and Audrey Wackerlin, Grant Park, twin girls, Maxine Marie and Magdalene Ann, Feb. 25, first and second children.

Victor and Becky Belzek, Bourbonnais, boy, Victor Allen, Feb. 25, first child.

Taydashia Mason, Kankakee, boy, Santanna Jace, Feb. 26, fifth child.

Gage Koenig and Sarah Starr, Kankakee, girl, Averi Blake, Feb. 27, first child.

Anthony Goodrich and Mariah Pavlat, Manteno, boy, Axell Donald-Phillip, Feb. 27, first child.

Austin and Carli Newsom, Manteno, boy, Beckham Wayne, March 1, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Anthony Sherrod and Tiffany Benson, Kankakee, girl, An’Dia Ti’Liyah, Feb. 22.

Wesley and Amber Sprout, Bourbonnais, boy, Calvin Emmett, Feb. 22, first child. The mother is the former Amber DeYoung.

Aaron and Tiffany French, Bradley, girl, Ember Tiffany, Feb. 23, second child.

Dustin Naese and Maribel Sanchez, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Kay, Feb. 23, second child.

Gabriel Castillo and Vanessa Rodriguez, Momence, girl, Catalia Aliana, Feb. 23.

Cole and Paige Bewsey, Clifton, boy, Levi Robert, Feb. 23, first child. The mother is the former Paige Bradbury.

Robert and Emily Latham, Bradley, girl, Leela Kay, Feb. 23.

Manuel Guerrero Jr. and Maria Aguirre, Kankakee, girl, Lidia Yesenia, Feb. 23.

Joseph and Kari LaGesse Sr., Martinton, boy, Joseph Vernon Jr., Feb. 24, fourth child.

Jonas Sanchez Perez and Maria Lopez Torres, Momence, girl, Natalia Isabella, Feb. 24, second child.

Anthony Passini and Melodia Mazzamuto, Manteno, girl, Sofia Paetyn, Feb. 24, second child.

Westin and Maria Arseneau, St. Anne, boy, Garrett Todd, Feb. 24, first child.

Jake and Alaina Wilken, Clifton, girl, Remington Joy, Feb. 26, first child. The mother is the former Alaina Elliot.

Derik Lewis and Breyonna Walker, Kankakee, boy, Armani Shakyr-Lamar, Feb. 26, second child.

Mark and Rachel Shell, Wilmington, girl, Everleigh Rae, Feb. 26, second child.

Alex and Trina Velazquez, Kankakee, boy, Liam Kameron, Feb. 26, third child.

Jason and Rowena Kujawa, Bourbonnais, boy, Kade Thomas, Feb. 27.

Bryan and Mallory Martin, Grant Park, girl, Hayleigh Mae, Feb. 27, second child.

Veronica Ayala, Chebanse, boy, Alexander Gordon, Feb. 28, third child.

Wade and Danielle Peach, Kankakee, girl, Lyric Rose Louise, March 2, fifth child.