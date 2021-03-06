Civil engineering scholarships available

The Braselton & Brink Memorial Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-22 school year. Applicants need to be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering. Applicants should reside in Illinois or Northwest Indiana and must have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university.

The foundation has been assisting students seeking careers in civil engineering for more than 35 years, awarding more than 100 scholarships to undergraduate students since its inception.

“It gives us great pride to know that we have helped many students reach their goal of a Civil Engineering degree. These students go on to do important work and make positive impacts on the engineering field,” said Russ Prekwas, PE, Robinson Engineering Chairman & CEO. “We know that today’s students are the future of the engineering industry.”

Completed applications need to be received by May 28 to be considered for the 2021-22 school year. Please email the scholarship administrator at BBScholarship@reltd.com to request an application.