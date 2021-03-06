Accounting scholarships available

Applications are being accepted for more than 40 scholarships worth up to $4,000 each to be awarded through the Illinois CPA Society and its CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois.

These scholarships are designed to support deserving accounting students and future CPAs across the state and reward them for their hard work and success thus far.

Applicants must be accounting students enrolled at Illinois colleges who demonstrate financial need, academic achievement and leadership qualities. The streamlined application process requires just one completed application to apply for any or all scholarships for which the student is eligible. The application deadline for each is April 1.

• Illinois CPA Society Accounting Scholarships for seniors or graduate students (separate scholarship application for racial/ethnic minority freshman).

• Herman J. Neal Accounting Scholarships for African American juniors, seniors or graduate students.

• James A. Sikich Visionary Scholarships for seniors or graduate students.

• Jovencio P. and Violeta R. Mangahas Accounting Scholarships for seniors or graduate students.

• Women’s Executive Committee Advancing Women in Accounting Scholarships for female seniors or graduate students.

For more information and to apply, go to icpas.org/scholarships.