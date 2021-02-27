Marquette University dean's list

Several local students were named to the Fall 2020 dean's list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., including:
<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>
Dominique Vazquez, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Education
<strong>Kankakee</strong>
Riley Lade, seeking a Bachelor's degree of Arts in Digital Media
<strong>Manhattan</strong>
Nickolas Olson, seeking a Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies
<strong>Peotone</strong>
Lauren Tures, seeking a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing
<strong>St. Anne</strong>
Mya Smithberg, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology.