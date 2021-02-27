Marquette University dean's list

Several local students were named to the Fall 2020 dean's list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., including:

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Dominique Vazquez, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Education

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Riley Lade, seeking a Bachelor's degree of Arts in Digital Media

<strong>Manhattan</strong>

Nickolas Olson, seeking a Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies

<strong>Peotone</strong>

Lauren Tures, seeking a Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing

<strong>St. Anne</strong>

Mya Smithberg, seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology.