Kaitlin Hauser receives technical honor society scholarship (with photo)

Kaitlin Hauser was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the National Technical Honor society in summer 2020. Kaitlin, a medical terminology/basic health skills student, who previously attended Beecher High School, came highly recommended by instructor Amy Wendinger.

According to Wendinger, Kaitlin is a fabulous student; she has developed many personal attributes that will serve her well through college and her eventual career. She is hard working, thorough and a good team player.

Kaitlin has enrolled at Purdue University.

The scholarship led to her becoming part of a group of outstanding NTHS members who received a $1,000 Jon H. Poteat Scholarship. NTHS states it is their "… belief that CTE students must be supported and encouraged to seek continued education and training in today’s highly competitive global community." NTHS is the leader in honoring student achievement in career and technical education. More than 4,500 schools and colleges are affiliated with the Society. Since its founding in 1984, NTHS has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to remarkable CTE students nationwide.<span style="font-size: 12.0pt;" data-mce-mark="1"> </span>