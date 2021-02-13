Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
People

Schurman 70th Anniversary

By Daily Journal

Everett and Lucille (Zeilenga) Schurman, of Peotone, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They married Feb. 9, 1951, at the Momence Christian Reformed Church.

Everett and Lucille have five children: Bob (Linda) Schurman, of Grant Park; Bill (Vicki) Schurman, of Grant Park; Barb (Dale) DeYoung, of Bourbonnais; Bonnie (Warren) Siebert, of Peotone; and Brian (Debbie) Schurman, of Peotone. They also have 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

They are retired lifetime farmers, and together, they have enjoyed several years wintering in southern Texas.