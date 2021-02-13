Rabe 85th Birthday

Nancy S. Rabe, of Bourbonnais and originally of Watseka, is celebrating her 85th birthday. She was born Feb. 14, 1936.

She and her husband, Dennis D. Rabe, have four children: Kimberly Manes, of Bourbonnais; Jeffrey (Donna) Rabe, of Kankakee; Rhonda (Steve) Smith, of Noblesville, Ind.; and Terri (Greg) Walls, of Kankakee. She also has 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one grandson who is deceased.

Nancy worked at Kraft General Foods in correspondence until her retirement in 1999. She is a 60-year member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, and she enjoys being with family and following her grandchildren in their sports and school events.