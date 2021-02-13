Johnson 65th Anniversary

Harold and Charlotte Johnson, of Momence, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 4, 1956, at First Baptist Church of Momence.

The couple has three children: Dennis (Donna) Johnson, Shelly (Gene) Anderson and Sherry (Terry) Spencer. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The couple is semi-retired from P & H Johnson Farm. In their married life, they have enjoyed many travels. They serve their Lord and the community faithfully through First Baptist Church. Their hobbies include boating, bowling, bus trips, plays, music and pets. They often can be found riding in a convertible and eating ice cream at the Island Park in Momence.