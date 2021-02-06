Bradley University dean's list announced

Several local students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Bradley University, including:

<strong>Beecher</strong>

<ul><li>William Jackson, majoring in electrical engineering</li></ul>

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

<ul><li>Taylor Arseneau, majoring in Learning Behavior Specialist I</li><li>Hannah Bilgri, majoring in Early Childhood Education</li><li>Zoey Bunnell, majoring in Interactive Media Animation</li></ul>

<strong>Bradley</strong>

<ul><li>Alysia Solis, majoring in FCS hospitality leadership</li></ul>

<strong>Clifton</strong>

<ul><li>Kenzie Lindgren, majoring in user experience design</li></ul>

<strong>Cullom</strong>

<ul><li>Jackilyn Weller, majoring in health science</li></ul>

<strong>Diamond</strong>

<ul><li>Natalie Schoeneck, majoring in early childhood education</li></ul>

<strong>Gardner</strong>

<ul><li>Sean Hansen, majoring in construction</li></ul>

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

<ul><li>Grace Gorman, majoring in nursing</li></ul>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

<ul><li>Mikayla Hendershott, majoring in psychology</li><li>Sara Koronkowski, majoring in psychology</li><li>Devan Wilbur, majoring in communications</li></ul>

<strong>Kempton</strong>

<ul><li>Cierra Conrad, majoring in theatre arts</li></ul>

<strong>Manhattan</strong>

<ul><li>Kaitlyn Goetz, majoring in FCS dietetics</li><li>Jax Melville, majoring in history and social studies education</li><li>Cailyn Talamonti, majoring in interactive media animation</li></ul>

<strong>Peotone</strong>

<ul><li>Ian Hamann, majoring in finance</li></ul>

<strong>Wilmington</strong>

<ul><li>Dustin Kelly, majoring in electrical engineering</li><li>Maja Mallory, majoring in psychology</li></ul>