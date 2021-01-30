Iowa State fall 2020 dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Iowa State:

• Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, a sophomore animal science major

• Kit Eugene Clayburn, of Coal City, a sophomore animal science major

• Emma Kate Hennessy, of Gardner, a freshman event management major

• Jakob William Balgemann, of Manhattan, a sophomore construction engineering major

• Jonathan Joseph Balgemann, of Manhattan, a senior mechanical engineering major

• Matthew Nevin, of Manhattan, a freshman electrical engineering major

• Demetrius Daniel Christou, of Peotone, a junior majoring in computer engineering

• Melissa Rae Woodall, of Wilmington, a senior biology major (AGLS).