Dayhoff 50th Anniversary

By Daily Journal

The children of Steve and Cheryl Dayhoff would like to announce they are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 29, 1971. There will be a small family gathering at their home.

The couple has five children: Stephanie (Jeff) Berry, Dee Wise, Caryn (Tracy) Payne, Sharon (Carl) Brown and Dawn (Rebecca) Dayhoff, all of Bradley. They also have nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, four angel grandchildren and two angel great-grandchildren.

Steve retired from Kmart warehouse and Cheryl from Dow Chemical. They love to watch their grandchildren grow daily.