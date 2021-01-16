Cheffer 90th Birthday

Irma J. Cheffer, of Kankakee, is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 17, 1931.

She and her husband, William (Bill), have three children: Rhonda K. Cheffer, of Henderson, Nev.; Nancy (Pete) Peterson, of Kankakee; and Larry (Chris) Cheffer, of Kankakee. She also has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Irma worked in the office at Roper Corp. until the spring of 1952. She is a 78-year member of Central Christian Church and enjoys caring for her large flower gardens and antiquing.