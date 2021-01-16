Shaw Local

Cheffer 90th Birthday

By Daily Journal

Irma J. Cheffer, of Kankakee, is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 17, 1931.

She and her husband, William (Bill), have three children: Rhonda K. Cheffer, of Henderson, Nev.; Nancy (Pete) Peterson, of Kankakee; and Larry (Chris) Cheffer, of Kankakee. She also has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Irma worked in the office at Roper Corp. until the spring of 1952. She is a 78-year member of Central Christian Church and enjoys caring for her large flower gardens and antiquing.