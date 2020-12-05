Military News: LTC Green retires after 26 years of service

<strong>Lt. Col. Ronnard Green</strong>, son of Roosevelt and Helen Green, of Kankakee, recently retired after serving 26 years in the United States Army.

He spent four years enlisted as a combat engineer and 22 years as a logistics commissioned officer.

He served in tactical, operational, strategic levels and combat deployments in command and staff levels of leadership.

Green’s awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, two Bronze Stars Medals, one Legion of Merit Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global Warrior on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, the Valorous Unit Award and Airborne Parachutists Badge.

Green is married to Katie S. Green, and they have one son, Devante R. Green.