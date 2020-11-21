Berger 100th Birthday

Genevieve (Motzig) Berger will turn 100 on Thanksgiving Day. She was born Nov. 26, 1920. She was a longtime resident of rural Buckingham until moving to Herscher several years ago.

Genevieve married Eldon Berger on July 27, 1941, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. They had three children: Wayne (Kathy) Berger, of Buckingham; Keith (Penny) Berger, of Herscher; and Bonnie Matherly, of Buckingham. She has two step grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. Her husband and son-in-law, Ed Matherly, are deceased.

She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no gathering at this time. Please join in honoring her with a card shower addressed to: Mrs. Gen Berger, Harvest View Senior Living, 100 Harvest View Lane, Herscher, IL 60941.