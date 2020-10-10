Foster 70th Anniversary

Leonard Gene and LaFerne (Wakeman) Foster, of Chebanse, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 8, 1950, at First Methodist Church of Kankakee.

The couple has one daughter, Kathleen (John) Orton, of Chicago. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Gene retired from A.O. Smith Corporation. Both Gene and LaFerne then retired from Olivet Nazarene University. They are active members of Immanuel Baptist Church of Kankakee. They enjoy their winters in Leesburg, Fla.