Birth announcements: Oct. 3, 2020

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Barry Brown Jr. and Chelsey Hoffner, Kankakee, boy, Elijah Lee, Sept. 15, second child.

Aaron and Michele Schoolman, Gilman, girl, Merritt Layne, Sept. 17, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Joe and Lynette Wilson, Dwight, boy, Declan James, Sept. 14, first child. The mother is the former Lynette Sullivan.

Indy and Cassandra Latham, Bourbonnais, boy, Lincoln Brooks, Sept. 15, second and third child.

Maurice and Regina Etim, Bradley, boy, Archie Maurice, Sept. 15, first child.

Juliano Avalos Jr. and Jordan Muthart, Kankakee, girl, Kastiella Faun, Sept. 15, first child.

Mark Nicklas and Adriana Barbosa, Kankakee, girl, Mia Isabella, Sept. 15, third child.

Sarah and Elena Acevedo, Kankakee, girl, Henrietta Rose, Sept. 15, first child.

Matt Sliva and Lisa Houdek, Wilmington, boy, Colton Matthew, Sept. 16.

Eric Taylor and Tanesha Boyd, Kankakee, boy, Messiah Jamir, Sept. 16, fifth child.

George and Brianna Schwass, Bradley, girl, Elliotte Kathryn, Sept. 17, third child.

Mark and Lacy Clifton, Watseka, boy, Gavin Walter, Sept. 17, second child.

Kyle Reffett and Allison Jacks, Bourbonnais, girl, Aubree Beatrice, Sept. 18, second child.

Ollie Johnson and Meagan Sosnowski, Crete, girl, Rylie Reign, Sept. 18, second child.

Juan Carlos Martinz and Leslye Arellano, Kankakee, boy, Juan Jr., Sept. 18, second child.

Scott Brinkman and Nicole Boie, Kankakee, boy, Ryder Reign, Sept. 19, third child.

Joe and Michelle Pruneda, Bradley, girl, Kinsley Jade, Sept. 20, second child.

Aaron and Taylor Perry, Park Forest, girl, Raegan Grace, Sept. 21, second child.

Jersain and Kelsey Ramirez, Bourbonnais, girl, Waverly Dalina, Sept. 21, third child.

Joshua Krapf and Brittany Ryan, St. Anne, boy, Joshua Adam Jr., Sept. 21, third child.

Andrew and Sarah Lavelle, Kankakee, girl, Ada Jane, Sept. 21, first child. The mother is the former Sarah Linsemeyer.