Phillips 90th Birthday

Dolores (Pilotte) Phillips, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a gathering of friends and family at a later date. She was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Indiana. She graduated from Kankakee High School in 1948 and married James L. Phillips in 1950, and they were married for 66 years.

Dolores and the late James had three daughters: Pamela Phillips and Rebecca Phillips, of Bourbonnais; and Kristi (Stan) LaHood, of Orland Park.

She worked for Drs. Eugene and Evelyn Anderson from 1967 until they retired in 1998. She then worked at Riverside Medical Center until her retirement in 2002. Delores is active in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Club, where she is vice president. She loves to travel and spend time with her family.