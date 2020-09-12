Millikin University names students on dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Millikin University, including: Kathryn Aanerud, of Wilmington; Edward Bober, of Manteno; Claire Greig, of Manteno; Samantha Hasselbring, of Cissna Park; Maria Hernandez, of Manhattan; Benjamin Kuxmann, of Bourbonnais; Nicholas Nemeth, of Bourbonnais; Nicholas Orth, of Manteno; Erica Reyes, of Grant Park; Eusebio Rivera, of Coal City; Taylor Schippert, of Watseka; Haley Schuck, of Braceville; and Chloe White, of Carbon Hill.