Waters 55th Anniversary

Don and Tonda Waters, of Watseka, will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. The event will be hosted by their children. Waters and the former Tonda Mills were married Sept. 5, 1965, in Clinton.

The couple has six children: Tom Waters, of Hays, Kan.; Donna (Donnie) King, of Watseka; Diana Adams, of Watseka; David (Marcia) Waters, of Watseka; Spring (Taurus) Bailey, of Memphis, Tenn.; and CJ (Kristi) Waters, of Kentland, Ind. They also have 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Don and Tonda worked at Quality Supermarket and Superior Cleaners. They are most proud of their Christian faith and their family.