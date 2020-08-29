Local students named to WIU dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Western Illinois University for the spring 2020 semester, including Adam Kohout, of Bourbonnais, a senior; Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, junior; Ashlyn R. Carnes, of Bradley, senior; Brandon Ahrens, of Kankakee, senior; Edwin H. Hernandez, of Kankakee, junior; Kelsey Blaine O'Connor, of Kankakee, senior; Alexis Bielak, of Manteno, senior; Lindsey Sue Bielecki, of Momence, senior; Kalli M. Markle, of Braidwood, senior; and Jacquelyn Damian, of Wilmington, senior.