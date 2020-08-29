Shaw Local

Local students named to WIU dean's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Western Illinois University for the spring 2020 semester, including Adam Kohout, of Bourbonnais, a senior; Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, junior; Ashlyn R. Carnes, of Bradley, senior; Brandon Ahrens, of Kankakee, senior; Edwin H. Hernandez, of Kankakee, junior; Kelsey Blaine O'Connor, of Kankakee, senior; Alexis Bielak, of Manteno, senior; Lindsey Sue Bielecki, of Momence, senior; Kalli M. Markle, of Braidwood, senior; and Jacquelyn Damian, of Wilmington, senior.