Remmenga 60th Anniversary

Al and Rita Remmenga, of Bradley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Rita’s birthday, July 30th. They were married July 30, 1960.

The couple has four children: Kathryn (Chuck) Reynolds, of Kankakee; Karen (John) Sorrel, of Muskego, Wis.; Paul (Gwen) Remmenga, of Torrance, Calif.; and Mark (Teresa) Remmenga, of Southern Pines, N.C. They also have eight grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in November.

Al is a retired minister of the Church of the Nazarene, and Rita is a retired accountant.