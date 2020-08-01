Shaw Local

People

Remmenga 60th Anniversary

By Daily Journal

Al and Rita Remmenga, of Bradley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Rita’s birthday, July 30th. They were married July 30, 1960.

The couple has four children: Kathryn (Chuck) Reynolds, of Kankakee; Karen (John) Sorrel, of Muskego, Wis.; Paul (Gwen) Remmenga, of Torrance, Calif.; and Mark (Teresa) Remmenga, of Southern Pines, N.C. They also have eight grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in November.

Al is a retired minister of the Church of the Nazarene, and Rita is a retired accountant.