Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Aurora University, including:

• Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore business administration major

• Cameryn Renchen, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore parks and recreation leader and criminal justice major

• Sadie Jones, of Bradley, senior majoring in nursing

• Alyssa Tiangco, of Braidwood, a senior majoring in social work

• Victor Harling, of Clifton, a senior accounting major

• Samuel Lepper, of Essex, a senior business administration major

• Isaiah Ferreira, of Kankakee, a junior criminal justice major

• Caroline Torkelson, of Manhattan, a senior majoring in nursing

• Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, a freshman majoring in education

• Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno, a junior sport management and business administration major

• Megan Bias, of Peotone, a freshman sport management and business administration major

• Mykayla Cowger, of Peotone, a senior criminal justice and psychology major

• Paige Kestel, of Peotone, a senior animal studies major

• Tess Parker, of Peotone, a junior criminal justice major

• Kelcie Stewart, of St. Anne, a junior social work major

• Claire Springer, of Wilmington, a junior, elementary education major

• Emily Subach, of Wilmington, a senior social work major