Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Aurora University, including:
• Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore business administration major
• Cameryn Renchen, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore parks and recreation leader and criminal justice major
• Sadie Jones, of Bradley, senior majoring in nursing
• Alyssa Tiangco, of Braidwood, a senior majoring in social work
• Victor Harling, of Clifton, a senior accounting major
• Samuel Lepper, of Essex, a senior business administration major
• Isaiah Ferreira, of Kankakee, a junior criminal justice major
• Caroline Torkelson, of Manhattan, a senior majoring in nursing
• Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, a freshman majoring in education
• Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno, a junior sport management and business administration major
• Megan Bias, of Peotone, a freshman sport management and business administration major
• Mykayla Cowger, of Peotone, a senior criminal justice and psychology major
• Paige Kestel, of Peotone, a senior animal studies major
• Tess Parker, of Peotone, a junior criminal justice major
• Kelcie Stewart, of St. Anne, a junior social work major
• Claire Springer, of Wilmington, a junior, elementary education major
• Emily Subach, of Wilmington, a senior social work major