Birth announcements: June 13, 2020

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Cory Krafft and Anne Gallo,</strong> Bourbonnais, boy, Nolan Ryan, May 26, second child.

<strong>Jason and Katie Lisko,</strong> Bradley, boy, Bennett Martin, May 27, first child.

<strong>Jerry Jackson and Jasmine Easter,</strong> Kankakee, boy, Kaimen Jacari, May 28, fourth child.

<strong>Sean Billadeau and Kendall Johnson,</strong> Kankakee, boy, Elliott Lee, May 29, first child.

<strong>Lana Charbonneau,</strong> Bradley, boy, Kayson James, June 1, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Alfonso Mercado and Andrea Garcia,</strong> Bradley, girl, Maria Valentina, May 27, first child.

<strong>Anthony Wood Jr. and Hannah Robinson,</strong> Pembroke, boy, Anthony Terrell III, May 27, first child.

<strong>Bradley and Amanda Morrical,</strong> Kankakee, boy, Micah Steven, May 27, third child.

<strong>Ian and Pegan Latham,</strong> Channahon, boy, Kolten Troy, May 28, second child.

<strong>Benjamin Toberman and Calynn LaGesse,</strong> Kankakee, girl, Karrah Penelope Jan, May 28, first child.

<strong>Courtney Tucker,</strong> Kankakee, girl, Cymia Danai, May 28, third child.

<strong>Aaron and Lydia Most,</strong> Kankakee, girl, Ariel Eileen, May 28, fourth child.

<strong>Kassidy Castillo,</strong> Braidwood, boy, Wyatt Steven, May 28, first child.

<strong>Edie Aviles,</strong> Bradley, girl, Jai’Lani Rae, May 28, second child.

<strong>Samantha Waters,</strong> Reddick, boy, Amir, May 29, first child.

<strong>Derek and Julie Richardson,</strong> Manhattan, boy, Theodore “Theo” David, May 29, third child.

<strong>Joseph Williams and Adilene Mendoza,</strong> Chebanse, boy, Noah Jeremiah, May 29, second child.

<strong>Nathan and Jenna Ingalls,</strong> Coal City, boy, Preston Scott, May 30, third child.

<strong>Nicholas and Tiffany Austin,</strong> St Anne, boy, Clayton James, May 30, first child.

<strong>Orion and Kelly Yeck,</strong> Reddick, boy, Maxwell Mark, May 30, first child.

Ranisha Strickland, Kankakee, girl, A’mora Rose, May 31, third child.

<strong>Yoetis Tanzy and Coryann Shaw,</strong> Kankakee, twin girls, Journie Alivia and Hazel Amara, May 31, third and fourth children.

<strong>Robert Reicher and Emily Lammers,</strong> Coal City, girl, Rylee Evelyn-Louise, May 31, first child.

<strong>Brad and Lindy Flowers,</strong> boy, Monte Andrew E.J., June 1, third child.

<strong>Jon Winker and Kristin Trimby,</strong> Wilmington, girl, Reese Charlotte, June 1, second child.