Birth announcements: May 2, 2020

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Justin and Raychell Ward, Crescent City, boy, Karson Kenneth, April 13, first child. The mother is the former Raychell Poplawski.

Michael and Megan Donley, Bradley, boy, Crew Michael, April 13, first child. The mother is the former Megan Eubanks.

Tristen Justice and Hanna Smith, Bourbonnais, girl, Gracelyn Mae, April 16, first child.

Jeff and Kenzie Meister, Cullom, boy, Dawson Kane, April 16, first child. The mother is the former Kenzie Krause.

Adam and Jennifer Dionne, Bourbonnais, girl, Aria Lynn, April 17, second child.

Brock Cailtex and Sarah Caputo, Bourbonnais, girl, Maci Beth, April 17, first child.

Alexis Boivin, Morris, girl, Nataleigh Mae, April 17, first child.

Rico Kendrick Sr. and Jessica Hudson, Kankakee, boy, Rhylan Amir, girl, Reign Amour, April 18, third and fourth children.

Jennifer Ramirez Rocha, Kankakee, girl, Kennya Daniel, April 18, second child.

Vipin Joseph and Trisha Andrews, Bourbonnais, girl, Ariana Elizabeth, April 19, first child.

Giovanni Davis and Dominique Senor, Kankakee, boy, Karter Grayson, April 20, first child.

Lee Robertson and Allison Folk, Momence, girl, Aliyah Marie, April 20, second child.