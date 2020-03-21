Birth announcements: March 21, 2020

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Kale Schade and Kyra Slavin, Aroma Park, girl, Georgia Jane, March 3, second child.

Collin and Jessica Davis, Manteno, girl, Carter Rene, March 5, first child.

Michael Brown and Jacklyne Deutscher, Momence, girl, Grace Elizabeth, March 5, second child.

Antonio Martinez and Amy Cerna, Kankakee, boy, Angel Avila, March 7, first child.

Devin Goad and Ashley Potoski, Bourbonnais, girl, Elsie Carl, March 7, third child.

Juaneco and Lacie Ramirez, Bourbonnais, girl, Brynlee Viola, March 8, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Fernando Rivera and Juana Montoya, Kankakee, boy, Victor, March 2, third child.

Sherman Lewis and Junita Smith, Beecher, girl, Valerie Lorraine, March 3, first child.

Adam Pieczynski and Melissa Bartolucci, Manteno, girl, Lennon Susan, March 4, third child.

Dandy Medina and Janae Buckner, Bradley, boy, Mayson Josiah, March 4, first child.

Derrick Graham and Katie Marvel, Danforth, boy, Carson Waylon, March 4, fourth child.

Angel Cintron and Alyssia Perry, Kankakee, boy, Emmanuel Angel, March 5, second child.

Riley and Jocelyn Dowdy, Bourbonnais, boy, Harrison Alan, March 5, third child.

Jared David and Alexis Johnson, Wilmington, boy, Dorian Kane, March 5, first child.

Jermaine Cook Sr. and Dominique Gray, Kankakee, girl, Jamila Armani, March 6, third child.

Preston Blimke and Sarah Morgan, Momence, girl, Adaline Paige, March 6.

Alexander and Meagan Straughn, Manteno, boy, Calvin Lee, March 6, second child.

Trevor and Morgan Schultz, St Anne, girl, Lennox Delano Rae, March 6, first child. The mother is the former Morgan Holmes.

Jared and Jessica St Aubin, Manteno, boy, Grayson Alan, March 8, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Laidler.

Eric and Brittany Denny, Bourbonnais, girl, Taylor Fay, March 9, third child.

Dustin and Kaitley Smith, Sheldon, boy, Max Tyler, March 9, first child. The mother is the former Kaitley Davis.

James Burgess and Christie Batchelor, Manteno, girl, Vada Marie, March 9, third child.

Carmen and Amanda Willis II, Kankakee, girl, Nicole Marie, March 9, third child.

Christopher Halley and Dakota Koziol, Aroma Park, girl, Harper Maxine, March 9, fourth child.

Michael Merrill and Brooke Ferrias, Aroma Park, boy, Maclin James, March 9, first child.

Matt and Erica Petersen, Manteno, boy, Leo John, March 10, second child.