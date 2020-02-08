Maupin-Zwolinski Wedding

Shelby Maupin and Ben Zwolinski, both of Morris, were married July 27, 2019, at Peotone United Methodist Church. Pastor Richard Young officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at DiNolfo’s Banquets in Homer Glen.

The bride is the daughter of Scott and Amy Maupin, of Peotone. Ben is the son of Lorie and the late Keith Zwolinski, of Peotone.

The maid of honor was Carley Maupin, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Lindsay Matthias, Barb Robinson, Caitlin Cann, Kristy Jane and Mandie Zwolinksi-Pence, sister of the groom.

The best man was Andrew Zwolinski, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Kale Maupin, brother of the bride, Ben Robinson, Jayson Schippits, Brandon Jane and Jake Olijar.

Shelby graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Elmhurst College and is employed as a math teacher at Reed-Custer Middle School in Braidwood. Ben graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and is employed at Morris Police Department. The couple honeymooned at Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.