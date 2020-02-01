Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Aurora University, including: Kellee Ward, of Ashkum, a sophomore social work major; Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, a freshman business administration major; Destyne Velazquez, of Bourbonnais, a senior social work major; <span>Abigail Smith, of Braidwood, a junior business administration major; </span><span>Alyssa Tiangco, of Braidwood, a senior social work major; </span><span>Samuel Lepper, of Essex, a junior business administration major; </span><span>Caroline Torkelson, of Manhattan, a senior nursing major; </span><span>Harry Crawford, of Manteno, a sophomore business administration and communications major; </span><span>Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno, a junior sports management and business administration major; </span><span>Mykayla Cowger, of Peotone, a senior criminal justice and psychology major; </span><span>Kelcie Stewart, of St. Anne, a junior social work major; and </span><span>William Van Duyne, of Wilmington, a sophomore accounting major. </span>