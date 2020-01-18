Birth announcements: Jan. 18, 2020

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Timothy and Kimberly Erickson, Kankakee, girl, Finley Grace, Dec. 30, second child.

Sam and Marlena Tharnish, St. Anne, girl, Collette Rose, Dec. 30, sixth child.

Brad and Taylor Dunbar, Bourbonnais, boy, Jackson Lee, Dec. 30, first child. The mother is the former Taylor Johnson.

Dana Tyson, University Park, boy, Devon Elijah, Dec. 30.

Beau Adams and Jordan Sieling, Kankakee, boy, Maverick Jeffry, Dec. 30, first child.

Scott and Morgan Tanner, Kankakee, boy, Chandler Cole Ralph, Dec. 31, first child. The mother is the former Morgan Grubbs.

Johnathan Guziejka and Rebecca Stewart, Grant Park, boy, Jackson Johnathan, Dec. 31, first child.

Leandrea Linebarger and Patricia Sherrod, Kankakee, boy, Lazion Dashion, Dec. 31.

Curtis Marcott and Jessica White, Sheldon, girl, Baylor Lynn, Jan. 1.

Jacob Longtin and Jordan Dunlavey, Bourbonnais, boy, Keenan Elliot, Jan. 1, first child.

Alexander and Annalisa Donato, Manteno, boy, Armani Michael, Jan. 2, third child.

Michael and Liesl Abrassart, St. Anne, boy, Harvey Lee, Jan. 2, first child. The mother is the former Liesl Strate.

Daniel and Brenna Tripp, Manteno, boy, Donovan Ray, Jan. 3, second child.

Daniel Haskins and Michaelene Steele, Watseka, boy, Liam Arthur, Jan. 3.

Shaun Budlove and Nicole Perry, Manteno, girl, Khloe Nicole, Jan. 3, third child.

Mark and Kristi Russell, Bourbonnais, boy, Cameron James, Jan. 3, third child.

Daniel Shinn Jr. and Melissa Lopez, Bradley, Laylah Rose, Jan. 4, second child.

Aldo Lopez and Selena Diaz, Onarga, boy, Aldo Joaquin, Jan. 4, second child.

Johnathon and Nyetta Hawkins, Kankakee, girl, Queen Ja’Dore, Jan. 5, fourth child.

Jose Lopez and Maria Gomez Jaimes, Momence, boy, Jakob, Jan. 6, fifth child.

Alexander Suarez and Valentina Bernal, Danforth, girl, Stella Leia, Jan. 6, first child.

Rolando Salazar and Cassandra Orellana, Beaverville, girl, Isabella Mae, Jan. 7, third child.

Zach Gerdes and Lauren Meents, Chatsworth, boy, Braeton Allen, Jan. 7, first child.

Saulo and Liliana Calderon, Kankakee, girl, Kylie Nicole, Jan. 6, third child.