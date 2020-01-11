Metschuleit-O’Connell Wedding

Morgan Metschuleit and Mark O’Connell, both of Manteno, were married Oct. 11, 2019, at The Haley Mansion in Joliet. Mark Saffell, stepfather of the groom, performed the ceremony. The reception also was held at The Haley Mansion.

The bride is the daughter of Gary and Debbie Metschuleit, of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of Kerry O’Connell, of Bourbonnais, and Tracie and Mark Saffell, of St. Anne.

The maid of honor was Bridget Smith. The bridesmaids were Elyse Gordon Lovell, Paige Peterson, Treesa Olickal, Megan Manning, Rachel Folmar and Abbey Frey. The flower girl was Amelia Frey.

The best man was Phillip O’Connell. Groomsmen were Joseph Golwitzer, Kevin Lovell, Jeremy Clark, Collin Rahrig, Erik Metschuleit, Mathew McCarty and Austin McCarty.

The bride’s dress was Essence of Australia, off the shoulder ivory fit and flare gown with plunging sweetheart neckline, visible curved seaming, structured Mikado fabric and fabric-covered buttons along the skirt and train, reminiscent of an old Hollywood style, styled with a beaded ivory ribbon belt.

The bride graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and University of Illinois at Chicago. She is a content marketer at TMP Worldwide in Chicago. The groom is also a BBCHS graduate and Governors State University graduate. He is an accountant at Geoffrey Johns & Associates in Kankakee.

The couple took a honeymoon to Germany and Italy.