Birth announcements: Jan. 4, 2020

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Nohemi Rodriguez, Kankakee, girl, Genesis Kaitlin, Dec. 17, first child.

Kasey Duchene and Nicole Elliot, Kankakee, boy, Odin Tyrus, Dec. 17, second child.

Dave Slater and Adrianne Anders, Clifton, boy, Jak Caylus, Dec. 18, third child.

Matt and Olivia Diepeveen, Bradley, girl, Cecelia Arlene, Dec. 18, first child. The mother is the former Olivia Marcukaitis.

Jim Liesse and Caitlyn Strugar, Kankakee, girl, Lucy Grace, Dec. 18, second child.

Thomas Konetski and Illiana Stano, Chebanse, girl, Tiana Monet, Dec. 18, first child.

Anthony and Chelsea Stanley, Crescent City, girl, Jolene Rae, Dec. 19, fourth child.

Maureen Olson, Bradley, boy, Alister Nicholas, Dec. 19, fourth son.

Brian DeLahr and Robyn Krause, Watseka, boy, Elijah Bentley, Dec. 20, fourth child.

David Gilmer and Nyasha Smith, Bourbonnais, girl, Nyla Davionna, Dec. 20, seventh child.

Amanda Daily, Kankakee, girl, Aminah Marie, Dec. 20, fourth child.

Seth and Ellen Rattin, St. Anne, boy, Nathan Timothy, Dec. 21, second child.