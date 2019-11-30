Drassler 60th Anniversary

Stanley “Stash” and Anita (Maki) Drassler Jr., of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 60th anniversary with family Nov. 16 at the Kankakee Country Club. They renewed their vows at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Father John Peters officiated their wedding vows. They were married Nov. 21, 1959, in Waukegan.

The couple has three children: Lynne (Tony) Dodonno, of Arlington Heights; Jeffrey Drassler, of Chicago; and Robin Drassler, of Elmhurst. They also have two grandchildren.

Stash previously owned and operated the Watseka and Gilman McDonald’s. They both enjoy golfing, fishing and spending birthdays and holidays with family.