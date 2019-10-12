Bertrand 90th Birthday

Bettyjane F. (Styck) Bertrand, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate her 90th birthday Oct. 19 with a family gathering. The event will be hosted by her children. She was born Oct. 21, 1929.

She has three children: Kim (Kevin) Mauritzen, of Bradley; Keith Bertrand, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and the late Karen Hansen. She also has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Bettyjane was married to Ray K. Bertrand on Oct. 2, 1948, for 70 years until he passed away this year. They enjoyed playing bingo, euchre and visiting Branson, Mo.