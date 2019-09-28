Miranda Tanner earns dean's list honors at Iowa State

<p class="ydp8d96580bMsoNormal">Miranda Tanner, of Des Moines, Iowa, was named to the spring 2019 dean's list in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University. The dean's list honors students who were enrolled in 12 credit hours and earned a 3.5 grade point average for the term.</p><p class="ydp8d96580byiv5883367762msonormal">Andy Zehr, director of marketing and new student programs, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, at Iowa State University said, “We are proud to have Miranda in our animal ecology program. Not only is she an incredible student in the classroom but she is involved in our community here as well. I can see she has done some pretty impressive things in her time so far!”</p><p class="ydp8d96580byiv5883367762msonormal"><span>She is the daughter of Mike and Kathy Tanner, of Des Moines, Iowa. </span>Her grandparents are Mary and Jeff Weber, Ron Ramsey, and Jean Tanner, all live in the Kankakee area.</p>