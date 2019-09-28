Hertz 80th Birthday

Roger Hertz, of Bonfield, will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a family gathering hosted by his two daughters. He was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Kankakee.

Roger has been married to the former JoAnn Domagala for 58 years. Roger has been blessed with two children: Lori (JD) Marquis, of Herscher; and Kim (Anthony) Settle, of Bourbonnais. He also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He worked at Armstrong World Industries for many years before starting his own trucking company from which he retired.