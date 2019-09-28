Augustana College dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Augustana College, including: Linsey Bailey, of Chebanse; Jordan Bartels, of Braceville; Alyssa Brantley, of Piper City; Megan Crawford, of Manhattan; Breanna Fielder, of Braidwood; Jared Haeme, of Kempton; Taylor Hayes, of Bourbonnais; Abby Huffman, of Bradley; Jacqueline Kwasigroch, of Monee; Michael Mankowski, of Gardner; Andie Mathy, of Ashkum; Katelyn Miller, of Manhattan; Hanna Pegarsch, of Peotone; Logan Pierard, of Coal City; Wesley Pulver, of Dwight; Reileigh Turro, of Kankakee; and Georgia Votta, of Essex.