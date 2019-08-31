Dietterle 95th Birthday

Muriel Dietterle, of Brea, Calif., formerly of Herscher, will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Sept. 2. Her family will be honoring her with a card shower. Cards can be sent to her at 285 Central Ave., Apt 219, Brea, CA 92821.

She has three children: Keith (Laurie) Dietterle, of Maui, Hawaii; Barb (Terry) Ott, of Brea, Calif.; and Beth (Ron) Riley, of Brea, Calif. She has also been blessed with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Muriel retired from Arlene Huber Insurance and enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.