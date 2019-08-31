Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
People

Dietterle 95th Birthday

By Daily Journal

Muriel Dietterle, of Brea, Calif., formerly of Herscher, will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Sept. 2. Her family will be honoring her with a card shower. Cards can be sent to her at 285 Central Ave., Apt 219, Brea, CA 92821.

She has three children: Keith (Laurie) Dietterle, of Maui, Hawaii; Barb (Terry) Ott, of Brea, Calif.; and Beth (Ron) Riley, of Brea, Calif. She has also been blessed with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Muriel retired from Arlene Huber Insurance and enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.