Illinois Wesleyan graduates

Several local students recently graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University after the spring 2019 semester, including: Chloe Bell, of Channahon, majored in environmental studies; Kenzie Berggren, of Chebanse, majored in psychology; Haley Loeffler, of Crescent City, majored in marketing; Daniel Walski, of Custer Park, magna cum laude, majored in financial services; Nicole Borgetti, of Diamond, cum laude, majored in business administration; Brandon Chopp, of Gardner, summa cum laude, majored in history; Nicole Parmely, of Grant Park, majored in biology; Jordan Douglas, of Kankakee, majored in political science; Andrew Neeley, of Kankakee, cum laude, majored in English, literature and theatre arts; and Nicole Bukowski, of Momence, cum laude, majored in nursing.