Wood 90th Birthday

Doris Wood, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

She has two children: Yvonne Hurlburt (Joe), of Crete; and Teresa Girot (Mike), of Bourbonnais. She also has three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Doris enjoys her dachshund, Gracie. She worked as a licensed practical nurse in local physician’s office and is an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She and her late husband spent many wonderful hours square dancing.