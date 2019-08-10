Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
People

Wood 90th Birthday

Wood 90th Birthday

Wood 90th Birthday (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

Doris Wood, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

She has two children: Yvonne Hurlburt (Joe), of Crete; and Teresa Girot (Mike), of Bourbonnais. She also has three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Doris enjoys her dachshund, Gracie. She worked as a licensed practical nurse in local physician’s office and is an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She and her late husband spent many wonderful hours square dancing.