Schimmel 50th Anniversary

John and Cindy (DeYoung) Schimmel, of St. Anne, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. July 14 at the Elks Country Club. The event will be given by their children. They were married June 21, 1969, at Wichert Reformed Church.

The couple has three children: Jennifer (Jeff) Ford, of Dumas, Texas; John (Dena) Schimmel, of Wentzville, Mo.; and Marlena (Sam) Tharnish, of St. Anne. They also have 11 grandchildren.

John is an insurance agent at Country Financial. Cindy is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker.