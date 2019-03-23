Ogg 100th Birthday

Marjory Ogg, of Dwight, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a family gathering. She was born March 26, 1919. She married J. Merlin Ogg on Oct. 13, 1940. He passed away in 1994.

She has four children: Kurt (Darlene) Ogg, of Bourbonnais; Carol (Don) Sobotta, of Alton; Pamela (Dale) Coughlin, of Dwight; and William Ogg, also of Dwight. She has 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She retired from the William Fox Developmental Center in Dwight and enjoys spending time reading.