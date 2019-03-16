Tammen 50th Anniversary

Duane and Susan Tammen, of Danforth, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Tammen and the former Susan Simpson were married March 15, 1969, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Kankakee.

They have four children: Danielle (Mark) Hess, of Chebanse; Colleen (Jason) McKee, of Ashkum; Arianne (Kent) Anderson, of Normal; and Timothy (Patricia) Tammen, of Danforth. The couple also have 16 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

Duane is a farmer, and Susan is retired from the medical field.