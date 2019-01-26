Reiners 90th Birthday

Elaine (Steiner) Reiners, of Milford, will celebrate her 90th Birthday with an open house from 12 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, Fellowship Hall in Milford. Elaine was born Feb. 2, 1929, and married Walter Reiners on April 28, 1951. Birthday wishes can be sent to 1170 N. 1900 East Road, Milford, IL 60953

Elaine has five children: Marsha (Rick) Anderson, of Milford; Nola Wagner (Mike DeMarse), of Watseka; Dorothy (Kevin) Hamrick, of Donovan; Lynn (Brenda) Reiners, of Milford; and Verna (Keith) Roth, of Milford. She also has 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.