Birth announcements: Oct. 20, 2018

Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee

Jose Belman and Lorena Santoyo, Momence, girl, Kaitlyn, Oct. 2, fourth child.

Jeremy and Jessica Flowers, Bourbonnais, girl, Emmalyn Grace, Oct. 3, third child.

Jody and Mallory Brown, Crescent City, girl, Emma Jo, Oct. 3, first child.

Preston and Jade Eilders, Bourbonnais, girl, Aurora Laine, Oct. 4, second child.

Derek and Jessica Jaenicke, Bourbonnais, boy, Maddox Arthur, Oct. 4, first child.

Bryan and Kamber Johnston, Herscher, boy, Kruse Darwin, Oct. 5, fifth child.

David Giacometti and Lori Kemnetz, Buckingham, girl, Kyah Michelle, Sept. 23, first child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Dominique Cannon Sr. and Whitney Williams, Kankakee, twin boys, Dominique DeWitt Jr. and Dashton DeWitt, Oct. 2.

Joshua and Kayla Harvey, Bourbonnais, boy, Mason Cole, Oct. 3, first child. The mother is the former Kayla Izzo.

Delonne Burrell and Zari Barnes, Momence, boy, Quincy Ahmi, Oct. 3, second child.

Anthony Angelucci Jr. and Rhiannon Zimmer, Bradley, girl, Everly Rose, Oct. 3, second child.

Derrick Leppard and Crystal Krone, Milford, boy, Jasper Lee, Oct. 3, first child.

Alexandria Valencia, Watseka, girl, Kelani Lee, Oct. 4, first child.

Brent and Kaitlyn Steinberg, Bourbonnais, girl, Mia Rose, Oct. 4, third child.

Cruz and Alejandra Serna, Bourbonnais, girl, Camila Sofia, Oct. 6, second child.

Zachery Parker and Victoria Burlison, Bourbonnais, girl, Aspen Kaylee, Oct. 7, first child.

Dustin Naese and Maribel Sanchez, Kankakee, girl, Sophia Grace, Oct. 7, first child.

Daniel and Destini Britt, Clifton, girl, Ryann Haven, Oct. 8, sixth child.

Mario and Colby Zinanni, Bourbonnais, girl, Blake Kelly Carolyn, Oct. 8, fourth child.