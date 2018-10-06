Western Illinois University honors scholars

Several local students were honored at Western Illinois University for their honors work, including: Cole C. Burton, of Sheldon, law enforcement and justice administration, honors scholar, graduated with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Olivia M. Claire, of Watseka, agriculture, honors scholar, graduated with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Cheyenne M. Denoyer, of Watseka, law enforcement and justice administration, graduated with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; and Kaidy Read, of Danforth, social work, honors scholar.