Maass 72nd Anniversary

Thomas W. and Mary (Jannusch) Maass, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary with a family dinner today. They were married Sept. 28, 1946, in Kankakee.

The couple has two children: Thomas C. (Miriam) Maass, of Kankakee; and Janet (Rick) Foltz, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. They also have three grandchildren.

Thomas is the former Kankakee County Sheriff, and he enjoys reading. Mary enjoys participating in St. John United Church of Christ activities. They both love visits with their grandchildren.