VadeBoncoeur 90th Birthday

Betty VadeBoncoeur, of Bradley, celebrated her 90th birthday. She was born Sept. 10, 1928. Birthday wishes can be sent to 530 W. South St., Bradley, IL 60915.

She married the now late Harold VadeBoncoeur on May 1, 1945. They have four children: Marsha (Greg) FaFord, of Bourbonnais; Mary (Harold) Pender, both deceased; Harold (Julie) VadeBoncoeur, of Bradley; and Mike (DarraLynn) VadeBoncoeur, of California. She also has been blessed with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Betty helped raise her younger siblings and baby-sat many children, including her grandchildren. She always has given from her heart.