Dillman 100th Birthday

Dr. Beryl R. Dillman, formerly of Kankakee, will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Oct. 1.

Dillman was a former professor at Olivet Nazarene University in the 1960s and ’70s. He was also the principal of Manteno High School in the 1950s. After retiring, he and his wife, Grace, lived in Bloomington.

Beryl was an active member of the College Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee and the First Church in Bloomington.

He resides in Seattle near his daughter and family. Birthday wishes can be sent via his family at yaiyaipence@gmail.com.