Birth announcements: Sept. 22, 2018

<strong>Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Scott and Kim Piggush, Bourbonnais, girl, Faith Marie, Aug. 27, second child.

Derrick and Emilly Leone, Kankakee, girl, Viviana K, Aug. 27, first child.

Miguel and Alicia Gonzalez, Momence, girl, Evelina Grace, Aug. 30, fourth child.

Kevin and Laura Haberzetle, Bourbonnais, boy, Hayes Kevin, Aug. 30, third child.

Tim and Cynthia Corlett, Kankakee, girl, Faith Elisha, Aug. 30, second child.

Eliud Salinas and Nikita Beatty, Kankakee, girl, Aniya Na’Rey, Sept. 3, sixth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Maurilio Serna and Ruth Montoya, Kankakee, girl, Camila Estela, Aug. 24, third child.

Matthew Finley and Amanda Miller, Bradley, girl, Aria Grace, Sept. 3, first child.

Evan and Jessica Shaw, Kankakee, girl, Eden Rayne, Sept. 4, second child.

Cory and Alicia Donnersberger, Bourbonnais, girl, Harper Jeanette, Sept. 4, second child.

Andrew and Abigail Mohler, Peotone, girl, Claire Marie, Sept. 4, first child. The mother is the former Abigail Colwell.

Andrew Schwiosow and Kristy Lawlor, Manteno, Alex James, Sept. 4, second child.

Marcus and Jennifer Jones, Kankakee, boy, Marcus Trevelle Jr., Sept. 5, second child.

Manuel Guerrero and Maria Aguirre, Kankakee, boy, Manuel III, Sept. 5, first child.

Charles and Kristen Dozier, Peotone, girl, Olivia Grace, Sept. 5, second child.

Guy and Tracy Redman, Bourbonnais, boy, Jackson Eilert, Sept. 6, third child.

Justin Kelso and Felipita DeLeon, Bourbonnais, girl, Leona Pearl, Sept. 6, third child.

Ollie Owsley and Lillian Adams, Bradley, girl, Sept. 6, first child.

Amanda Daily, Bradley, boy, Camrin Lee, Sept. 7, third child.

Luke and Lauren Hadders Sr, Kankakee, boy, Luke Edward, Sept. 7, third child.

Scott Jostes and Lindsey Harris, Bourbonnais, boy, Myles Andrew, Sept. 7, second child.

Andrew and Brenda Wick, Manteno, boy, Aidan Matthew, Sept. 8, third child.

Erica Grady, Kankakee, girl, Aliyha Lilly, Sept. 8, fifth child.