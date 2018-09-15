VadeBoncoeur 90th Birthday

Betty VadeBoncoeur, of Bradley, celebrated her 90th birthday. She was born May 1, 1945, in Manhatten. Birthday wishes can be sent to 530 W. South St., Bradley, IL 60915.

Betty has four children: Marsha (Greg) FaFord, of Bourbonnais; Mary (Harold) Pender, both deceased; Harold (Julie) VadeBoncoeur, of Bradley; and Mike (DarraLynn) VadeBoncoeur, of California. She also has nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Betty helped raise her younger siblings and babysat many children, including her grandchildren. She always has given from her heart.